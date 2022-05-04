Winston Salem folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 59 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 4, 2022 in Winston-Salem, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
A twister raged though southeast Wichita and Andover on Friday night, damaging 50 to 100 buildings. Officials were still assessing the scene Saturday morning.
Winston Salem folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a moderate 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees today…
Winston Salem folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. How likel…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 60…
This evening in Winston Salem: A few clouds. Low 49F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Friday in Winston Salem. It looks to…
Winston Salem will see warm temperatures this Friday. It looks like it will be a pleasant 73 degrees. 56 degrees is today's low. Expect period…
Winston Salem folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 73 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. We will s…
For the drive home in Winston Salem: A few clouds. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like i…
This evening in Winston Salem: A few clouds. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Winston Salem folks should be prepared for high …
The Winston Salem area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. There is a 38% chance…