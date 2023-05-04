Today's temperature in Winston Salem will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 70 degrees. 46 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 4, 2023 in Winston-Salem, NC
