Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Winston Salem area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 50 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journalnow.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 5, 2023 in Winston-Salem, NC
