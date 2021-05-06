 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 6, 2021 in Winston-Salem, NC

Folks in the Winston Salem area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

