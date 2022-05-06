The forecast is showing a hot day in Winston Salem. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 92% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 6, 2022 in Winston-Salem, NC
