Here is today's weather outlook for May. 7, 2021 in Winston-Salem, NC

Winston Salem people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.

