The forecast is showing a hot day in Winston Salem. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 23% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 7, 2023 in Winston-Salem, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 65 degrees. 49 degrees is today's low. Partly cl…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Winston Salem area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 74 degrees. Today's forecasted lo…
Winston Salem people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees toda…
Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Winston Salem. It should reach a comfortable 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees today…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Winston Salem area. It looks to reach a comfortable 66 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. It…