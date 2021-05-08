 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 8, 2021 in Winston-Salem, NC

Winston Salem will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It looks to reach a moderate 71 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journalnow.com for local news and weather.

