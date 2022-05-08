 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 8, 2022 in Winston-Salem, NC

Winston Salem temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 59 degrees. 43 degrees is today's low. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

