Winston Salem folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journalnow.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 8, 2023 in Winston-Salem, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Winston Salem. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Winston Salem area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 74 degrees. Today's forecasted lo…
Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Winston Salem. It should reach a comfortable 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees today…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Winston Salem area. It looks to reach a comfortable 66 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. It…
Winston Salem people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees toda…