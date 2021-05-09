The Winston Salem area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Sunday, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 9, 2021 in Winston-Salem, NC
