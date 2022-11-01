Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 1, 2022 in Winston-Salem, NC

Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Winston Salem. It looks to reach a moderate 74 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.