Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 10, 2021 in Winston-Salem, NC

Winston Salem will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It looks to reach a pleasant 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com.