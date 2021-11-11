Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 68 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Today's forecast brings 54% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 11, 2021 in Winston-Salem, NC
