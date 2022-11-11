 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 11, 2022 in Winston-Salem, NC

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Winston Salem area. It should reach a comfortable 72 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 100% chance of precipitation. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journalnow.com for local news and weather.

