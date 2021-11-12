Folks in the Winston Salem area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 12, 2021 in Winston-Salem, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Take a closer look at what’s driving climate change and how scientists know CO2 is involved, in a series of charts examining evidence in different ways.
Winston Salem's evening forecast: Overcast. Low 43F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Folks in the Winston Salem area will see highs in the 60s tomo…
Winston Salem folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a moderate 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Winston Salem area. It looks to reach a brisk 55 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. The Winst…
Winston Salem's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Winston Salem folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It …
This evening in Winston Salem: Overcast. Low 36F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Winston Salem temperatures will reach the 50's tomor…
Winston Salem folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a mild 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
For the drive home in Winston Salem: Periods of rain. Thunder possible. Low 58F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Winston Salem p…
For the drive home in Winston Salem: Mostly clear skies. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Winston Salem folks will see warm temperatu…