 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 13, 2021 in Winston-Salem, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 13, 2021 in Winston-Salem, NC

{{featured_button_text}}

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News