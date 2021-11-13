Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 13, 2021 in Winston-Salem, NC
