Winston Salem folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 51 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 14, 2022 in Winston-Salem, NC
Flash droughts can develop within a few weeks, causing water shortages, damaging crops and worsening fire risks.