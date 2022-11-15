Winston Salem residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a cold 42 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. Today's weather forecast is showing a 99% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 15, 2022 in Winston-Salem, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Winston Salem folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 51 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Winston Salem community. It looks to reach a comfortable 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop i…
This evening in Winston Salem: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Cool tem…
This evening's outlook for Winston Salem: Rain showers early with overcast skies late. Low 39F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. …
This evening's outlook for Winston Salem: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low near 50F. Winds NNE at 5 to…
This evening in Winston Salem: Rain likely. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 62F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall ar…
🎧 Will it be a harsh or mild winter? Find out on the second part of our seasonal preview on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Winston Salem area. It looks to reach a crisp 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degree…
Winston Salem's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 29F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Winston Salem temperatures will reach the 50's …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Winston Salem area. It should reach a comfortable 67 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Keep…