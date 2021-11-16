 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 16, 2021 in Winston-Salem, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 16, 2021 in Winston-Salem, NC

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Winston Salem area. It looks like it will be a moderate 62 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.

