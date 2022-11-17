Cool temperatures will blanket the Winston Salem area Thursday. It should reach a cool 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 25 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journalnow.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 17, 2022 in Winston-Salem, NC
