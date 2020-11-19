Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 19, 2020 in Winston-Salem, NC

Winston Salem temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 55 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Local Weather
