Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 19, 2021 in Winston-Salem, NC

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Winston Salem area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 53 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.

