Winston Salem folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 52 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journalnow.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 19, 2022 in Winston-Salem, NC
