Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 2, 2021 in Winston-Salem, NC

Winston Salem folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

