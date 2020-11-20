 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 20, 2020 in Winston-Salem, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 20, 2020 in Winston-Salem, NC

Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 64 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News