Winston Salem temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 21, 2021 in Winston-Salem, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Thanksgiving holiday travel in the U.S. could be messy as forecast models show the potential for plunging temperatures and a significant storm.
Winston Salem folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees today. We will see c…
Winston Salem will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It looks like it will be a mild 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: Mostly clear. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Winston Salem will b…
Winston Salem will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low tempera…
Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: Clear skies. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the …
Conditions on ultra-hot exoplanet WASP-76b are totally unlike anything here on Earth. It's hot enough there to vaporize metals.
This evening in Winston Salem: Clear skies. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Winston Salem folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It sho…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Winston Salem area. It looks like it will be a moderate 62 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. It…