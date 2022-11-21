 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 21, 2022 in Winston-Salem, NC

Winston Salem temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

