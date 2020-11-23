Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 23, 2020 in Winston-Salem, NC

Winston Salem folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 56 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until 5:15AM EST MON. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.