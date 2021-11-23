Cool temperatures will blanket the Winston Salem area Tuesday. It looks to reach a chilly 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 24 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winston Salem could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 23, 2021 in Winston-Salem, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Thanksgiving holiday travel in the U.S. could be messy as forecast models show the potential for plunging temperatures and a significant storm.
Winston Salem folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 …
Winston Salem will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It looks like it will be a mild 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: Mostly clear. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Winston Salem will b…
Conditions on ultra-hot exoplanet WASP-76b are totally unlike anything here on Earth. It's hot enough there to vaporize metals.
Winston Salem will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low tempera…
Winston Salem folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…
Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: Clear skies. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the …
Winston Salem temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees.…
For the drive home in Winston Salem: Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Winsto…