Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 23, 2021 in Winston-Salem, NC

Cool temperatures will blanket the Winston Salem area Tuesday. It looks to reach a chilly 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 24 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winston Salem could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.

