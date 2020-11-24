Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 24, 2020 in Winston-Salem, NC

Winston Salem folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 55 degrees. A 37-degree low is forcasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 3 mph. Stay in the know. Visit journalnow.com for local news and weather.