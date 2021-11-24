Winston Salem folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 52 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journalnow.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 24, 2021 in Winston-Salem, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Thanksgiving holiday travel in the U.S. could be messy as forecast models show the potential for plunging temperatures and a significant storm.
Winston Salem folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 …
Winston Salem will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It looks like it will be a mild 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
Conditions on ultra-hot exoplanet WASP-76b are totally unlike anything here on Earth. It's hot enough there to vaporize metals.
Winston Salem folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…
Winston Salem temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees.…
Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: Clear skies. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the …
For the drive home in Winston Salem: Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Winsto…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Winston Salem area Tuesday. It looks to reach a chilly 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 24…
Punch holes can occur after a plane flies through the cloud if the cloud droplets are supercooled, with their temperatures below freezing.