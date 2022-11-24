Folks in the Winston Salem area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 63 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 24, 2022 in Winston-Salem, NC
It's the season premiere of Snow Search! Meteorologist Sean Sublette from the Richmond Times Dispatch and Meteorologist Joe Martucci from The Press of Atlantic City take you beyond the seven day forecast to show you what cold air outbreaks or snow may be coming over between Nov. 25 and Dec. 6 from North Carolina to New Jersey.
