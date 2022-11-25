Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 25, 2022 in Winston-Salem, NC

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Winston Salem area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 73% chance of precipitation. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journalnow.com for local news and weather.