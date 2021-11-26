The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Winston Salem Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journalnow.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 26, 2021 in Winston-Salem, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening in Winston Salem: Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 41F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is pred…
Winston Salem folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 …
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 61 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies ar…
Conditions on ultra-hot exoplanet WASP-76b are totally unlike anything here on Earth. It's hot enough there to vaporize metals.
Winston Salem temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees.…
Winston Salem folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Winston Salem area Tuesday. It looks to reach a chilly 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 24…
For the drive home in Winston Salem: Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Winsto…
Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: Clear skies. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the …
Winston Salem folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 52 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. It should …