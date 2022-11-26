Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 64 degrees. 49 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journalnow.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 26, 2022 in Winston-Salem, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
It's the season premiere of Snow Search! Meteorologist Sean Sublette from the Richmond Times Dispatch and Meteorologist Joe Martucci from The Press of Atlantic City take you beyond the seven day forecast to show you what cold air outbreaks or snow may be coming over between Nov. 25 and Dec. 6 from North Carolina to New Jersey.
Winston Salem temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 d…
Folks in the Winston Salem area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 63 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecas…
Winston Salem residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 47 degrees. 24 degrees is today's low. W…
Folks in the Winston Salem area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop …
Winston Salem temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees today. Pa…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Winston Salem area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop …
This evening's outlook for Winston Salem: Clear skies. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Winston Salem temperatures will reach…
Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: A few clouds. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, temperatures in the 60s are expecte…
For the drive home in Winston Salem: Cloudy during the evening. A few showers developing late. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Chance of ra…