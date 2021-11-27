 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 27, 2021 in Winston-Salem, NC

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 54 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

