Winston Salem people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 64 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 100% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journalnow.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 27, 2022 in Winston-Salem, NC
