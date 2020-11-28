 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 28, 2020 in Winston-Salem, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 28, 2020 in Winston-Salem, NC

Winston Salem people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 6 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News