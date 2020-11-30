Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 30, 2020 in Winston-Salem, NC

Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 100% chance of precipitation. Winston Salem could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.