Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 30, 2021 in Winston-Salem, NC

Winston Salem folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until TUE 7:00 PM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journalnow.com for local news and weather.