Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 30, 2022 in Winston-Salem, NC

Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 32 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 99% chance of rain. Winston Salem could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.