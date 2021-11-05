 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 5, 2021 in Winston-Salem, NC

Winston Salem folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 9 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from FRI 2:00 AM EDT until FRI 10:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.

