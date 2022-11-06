Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 6, 2022 in Winston-Salem, NC

Winston Salem will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks like it will be a pleasant 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 57% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.