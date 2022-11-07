Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 7, 2022 in Winston-Salem, NC

The Winston Salem area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory from MON 3:00 AM EST until MON 9:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.