Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 8, 2021 in Winston-Salem, NC

Winston Salem folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a moderate 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com.