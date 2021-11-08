 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 8, 2021 in Winston-Salem, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 8, 2021 in Winston-Salem, NC

{{featured_button_text}}

Winston Salem folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a moderate 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journalnow.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News