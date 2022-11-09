 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 9, 2022 in Winston-Salem, NC

Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 63 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.

