Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 1, 2022 in Winston-Salem, NC

Folks in the Winston Salem area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 53 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 46% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 10 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Warning from FRI 11:11 PM EDT until SAT 5:15 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.