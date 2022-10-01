Folks in the Winston Salem area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 53 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 46% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 10 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Warning from FRI 11:11 PM EDT until SAT 5:15 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 1, 2022 in Winston-Salem, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions ar…
Winston Salem folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 57 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. You may want to st…
Ian has dropped from a hurricane to a post-tropical cyclone as it moved across South Carolina.
Winston Salem folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a comfortable 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
This evening in Winston Salem: Cloudy. Low 54F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to b…
This evening in Winston Salem: Tropical storm conditions possible. Rain and wind. Low near 55F. Winds NE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%.…
Scientists on planes flying through Hurricane Ian's center are taking measurements satellites can’t and sending them to hurricane forecasters.
Lightning can travel through plumbing, so don't shower or wash hands or dishes during a thunderstorm. That's what the CDC advises.
Winston Salem's evening forecast: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low…
Winston Salem folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a comfortable 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees toda…