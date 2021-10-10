 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 10, 2021 in Winston-Salem, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 10, 2021 in Winston-Salem, NC

{{featured_button_text}}

Today's temperature in Winston Salem will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 78 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News