The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Winston Salem community. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 70 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 12, 2022 in Winston-Salem, NC
