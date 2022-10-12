 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 12, 2022 in Winston-Salem, NC

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Winston Salem community. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 70 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

